Oct. 5, 1938 - Aug. 31, 2022

EL PASO — Carol J. Higgins, 83, of El Paso, passed away at 12:19 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at The Roanoke Apostolic Christian Nursing Home.

Carol was born on October 5, 1938, at El Paso, a daughter of Charles E. and Lela M. Gibbs Harris. She married Joseph E. Higgins on October 4, 1965, at El Paso. He died November 16, 2009.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Litwiller of Bloomington; two sons: John (Karen) Higgins, Greensboro, GA and Jim (Cheryl) Higgins, The Villages, FL; six grandchildren: Brandi Higgins, Kristin (Pat) Lyons, John (Michelle) Higgins, Jeffrey (Samantha) Higgins, Scott (Julie) Litwiller, Brett (Sara) Litwiller. Five great-grandchildren: Landon and Jace Lyons, Max, Lily and Adie Litwiller.

Carol had worked at Mahaffey Betts Insurance Agency in El Paso, and the Montgomery Ward Store. She later worked for State Farm.

Private family graveside services will be held with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, El Paso. Pastor Russ Zehr will officiate. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the El Paso Emergency Squad.

