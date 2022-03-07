ATLANTA — Carol J. Begolka, 85, of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Funeral Services for Carol will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta with Rev. Aletha Weatherall and Rev. Dave Venter officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Carol will be laid to rest in Roaches Chapel Cemetery, rural McLean.

Carol June Fox was born on May 31, 1936, in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Harold C. and Gladys (Roberts) Fox. She was united in marriage to John Richard Begolka on September 13, 1959. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2011.

Surviving Carol are her children: Bradley (Sheila) Begolka, Gerald (Dawn) Begolka, Barbara Begolka, Janice Begolka, and Beverly (Will Thomas) Begolka; eleven grandchildren: Braden Begolka, Candice Begolka, Sara Begolka, Dustin Devall, Jordan Devall, Hannah Wagley, Rachel Devall, Nathan Hawley, Jace Cunningham, Nicholas Begolka, and Tyler Begolka; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol graduated from the Mt. Carroll High School in 1954 and Illinois State Normal University, Normal, IL in 1958. She taught at the Atlanta High School from 1958-1959 and retired as Library Director in 2014 from the Atlanta Public Library.

Carol was an avid reader with an emphasis on English History. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and her tea-time with friends. As a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church, she faithfully served in multiple positions.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Rescue Squad or the Atlanta United Methodist Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.