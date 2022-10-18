Oct. 5, 1942 - Oct. 13, 2022

VARNA — Carol J. Adams, 80, of Varna, IL, passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

Born October 5, 1942, in Peoria IL. She was raised by her mother, Melba Cole, and her step-dad, Harry Taylor. She later married Gary L. Adams, Sr., now deceased.

She is survived by her two sons: Gary L. Jr. (Liane) Adams of Eureka, IL, and Eric (Kimberly) Adams of Adrian, MI; four grandchildren: Branden Adams, Roanoke, TX, Austin Adams, Woodridge, IL, Alexandra Adams, Ann Arbor, MI, and Taylor Adams, Wildwood, FL.; sister, Heddy (late Larry) Lefkowitz; brother, Bill (Ruby) Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, step-dad, husband, and brother-in-law.

Carol along with her husband Gary, Sr. took on many business ventures. Carol's House of Ceramics for 15 years in Washington, IL.; CJ's Shirt Factory, where they franchised multiple locations for over 18 years locally and in Florida; Dav-Gar Industries, Lacon, IL, for over 10 years which included clients such as Caterpillar Corp. locally and Impact Manufacturing in Sandwich, IL; and Heartland Candies of Varna, IL. Carol later took on a clerical position for OSF Medical Center of over 15 years.

She enjoyed her house on Lake Wildwood in Varna IL. In her free time, Carol enjoyed travelling, listening to music, especially country and western, being on the beach surrounded by water, and she loved cooking for family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for their kind and compassionate care, and it is their request that donations, in memory of Carol, be sent to them.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 Noon, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. Burial will follow in procession to Swan Lake Memory Gardens Cemetery, Peoria, IL.

Online condolences can be sent to family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.