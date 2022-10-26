March 11, 1931 - Oct. 22, 2022

Carol I. Campbell, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Morrison Woods Health Campus, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 11, 1931, in LaJose, PA., the daughter of the late Virgil and Velma"Pennington" Kelley. She grew up in Farmer City, IL. Family moved to Muncie, IN, in 1969, She enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting and word search puzzles. She had worked for Delaware Community School Corporation for 17 years in the cafeteria. She married Cecil E. (Gene) Campbell on February 18, 1951. They were married 64-and-a-half-years before his passing on December 16, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Mary "Huff") Campbell of Muncie, IN; and daughter, Patricia (Jason) Lawson of Cookville, TN; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judie (Doug) Smith of Stanford, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons and one grandson.

Calling will be on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Garden View Funeral Home at 10501 N. St. Rd. 3, Muncie, IN, 47303. Service will be at 1:00 PM with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens Of Memory.