April 22, 1945 - June 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Carol D. Mulhall, 78, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in El Paso.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/donate.

Carol was born April 22, 1945, in Bloomington, the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Nichols) Jones. She married Stephen Hiltabrand and he preceded her in death. She married Donald Mulhall on August 16, 1986, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2017.

Survivors include two daughters: Barbara (Jeff) Brumleve, Normal, and Jennifer (Shawn) Elliott, Bloomington; four grandchildren: Jake, Noah and Ava Brumleve and Jayden Elliott. She was also preceded by her parents; a brother, Alfred Jones, Jr. and a sister, Barb Kelly.

Carol loved people and laughter and will be deeply missed.

