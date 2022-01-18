Carol Ann Souk

She was a graduate of University of Illinois, receiving her B.A., with honors, in English with a minor in Psychology. She used her degree to earn a teaching certification and enjoyed many years teaching English to high school students, as well as adults. She married her forever love, James Souk, on September 9, 1979, in Urbana, IL. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and "Noni." She was a lover of history, reading, art, world traveling, decorating, music, flowers, gardening, and all things that moved the spirit. She was also a lover of fun and mischief, especially with her grandchildren. She had an enduring faith and trust in Jesus which touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.