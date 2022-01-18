NORMAL — Carol Ann Souk, age 74, formerly of Normal, IL went to Heaven on Saturday, January 15, 2022, after an inspiring and courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, IL.
She was a graduate of University of Illinois, receiving her B.A., with honors, in English with a minor in Psychology. She used her degree to earn a teaching certification and enjoyed many years teaching English to high school students, as well as adults. She married her forever love, James Souk, on September 9, 1979, in Urbana, IL. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and "Noni." She was a lover of history, reading, art, world traveling, decorating, music, flowers, gardening, and all things that moved the spirit. She was also a lover of fun and mischief, especially with her grandchildren. She had an enduring faith and trust in Jesus which touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Souk of Galena, as well as her children: Daniel Souk (Wediana), Rebecca Souk, Katie (Kevin) Good, Steve Souk, Libby (Eric) Johnson, Alison (Donald) Burrow, Joshua Souk, and Mollie (Seth) Sample; her fourteen beloved grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; as well as two brothers and two sisters.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Pramern Sriratana and his wonderful staff for the excellent care she received for over 18-years.
