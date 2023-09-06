March 22, 1934 - Sept. 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Carol Ann Schertz Deal, 89, of rural Bloomington, passed away at her home on September 3, 2023, surrounded by family. She lived a long and blessed life filled with family and friends.

Carol was born on March 22, 1934, in Panola, IL, (Woodford County) on the family farm to Paul Peter Schertz and Mildred Elizabeth Jones Schertz.

Surviving Carol are her four sons: Lindsey (Maristela) of Cornelius, NC, Blakely (Kathleen) of Eagle, ID, Samuel (Beth Ann) of Danvers, IL, and Stanley (Dilara) of Mercer Island, WA; ten grandchildren: Tracy, Andrea, Emily, Tyler, Sean, Thomas, Joshua, Ethan, Alanna, and Sophia; and five great-grandsons: Porter, Logan, Bowen, Isaac, and Bennett. Carol is also survived by her three siblings: Marian Hartzold, Ken (Anita) Schertz, and Steve (Diane) Schertz; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Carol attended the local Roth one-room schoolhouse and graduated from El Paso High School (1952), and Illinois State Normal University (1956). On December 22, 1956, she married Richard A. Deal. He preceded her in death (March 27, 2022) after sixty-five years of marriage. Together, Richard and Carol raised their four boys on the family farm.

Carol also worked a long career in retail: The Woolen Mill Store, Stratton Draperies, and the Sewing Studio. Carol was a talented seamstress and avid quilter who enjoyed sharing her love of sewing and quilting with others. She retired from the Sewing Studio at age 82.

In addition to sewing and quilting, Carol could also be found tending to her numerous flower beds and gardens, baking for others, and sharing a warm cup of tea at the kitchen table. She also continued her involvement with the Professional Home Economists of McLean County, formerly the Home Economists In Homemaking of which Carol was a charter member (1961). Carol was a stranger to none and is remembered for being a loving and caring individual to all. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Health Care Clinic (Normal, IL); or The Community Cancer Center (Normal, IL).

A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.