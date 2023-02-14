March 14, 1962 - Feb. 10, 2023

CLINTON — Carol Ann Kleist, 60, of Clinton, IL, passed away 9:30 p.m., February 10, 2023, at her family home in Clinton, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at McClimans Cemetery, Hallsville, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the Carol Kleist Memorial Fund.

Carol was born March 14, 1962, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of William Greene and Clara Marie (Leevey) Taylor. She married Jeff Kleist October 31, 2013.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Kleist, Clinton, IL; daughter, Katie Marie Powers, Clinton, IL; the daughter of Lynden Kay (Ann) Powers and Carol Ann Kleist; stepdaughters: Tonya (Ashton) Mearida, Wapella, IL, and Dana (Greg) Rubenacker, Clinton, IL, Heather Kleist, Clinton, IL, and Amber Kleist, West Palm Beach, FL; grandson: Oakley William Powers, Clinton, IL; step-grandchildren: Mya Bartell, Autumn Bartell, Madison Mearida, Emma Mearida, Jace Rubenacker, Abby Mearida; one step-great-grandson: Bohen Winter; best friends: Rhonda Foltz, Pam Wade and Ann Powers, who lovingly cared for Carol in her time of need; one brother, Allen Richard (Amy) Taylor, Weldon, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael William Taylor; and one grandson, Eric Jaxon Koshinski.

Carol worked for Farouk Systems in Houston, TX, as the Regional District Manager of Sales. Oakley was her pride and joy, and enjoyed spending as much time with him as she could.

