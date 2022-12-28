May 16, 1939 - Dec. 18, 2022

WASHINGTON — Carol A. Reinholtz, 83, of Washington, IL, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home at Snyder Village Assisted Living in Metamora, IL.

She was born on May 16, 1939, in Peoria, the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie Wenger Reinholtz.

Surviving are one sister, Arlene Crumrine, one nephew, Scott (Heidi) Crumrine, all of Washington; and great-nephews: Moriah, Timothy, Isaac, and Amos (Ahnya) Crumrine.

Carol graduated from Washington Community High School in 1956, and was a National Honor Society charter member. In 1960, she received a BA from Carthage College, where she was a member of the Henry Denhart Society. In 1965, she received an MS from Illinois State University.

Carol taught first grade at Horatio G. Bent School in Bloomington, IL, for 33 years retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before her service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to the Parish Nurse Program at St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

