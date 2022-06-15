May 26, 1943 - June 13, 2022

TOLUCA — Carol A. (Finch) Beoletto, 79, of Toluca, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, 7:15 a.m. at her home in Toluca.

Carol was born on May 26, 1943, in Low Point, IL, to John and Marcella (Rohman) Finch. She graduated from Low Point-Washburn High School, Class of 1961. She married Bernard P. Beoletto on October 14, 1961, in Washburn, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Cheryl (Michael) Flahaven, of Wenona, Nancy (Leslie) DuCharme, of Bourbonnais, and Bernard J. (Holly) Beoletto, of Bloomington. Eight grandchildren: Carrie (Jon) VanDenBossche, Dana (Jacob) Aicher, Jeremy Flahaven, Garrett DuCharme, Elliott DuCharme, Anthony (Amanda) Beoletto, Andrew (Lacey) Beoletto, and Emily (Sean) Seibring. Five great-grandchildren: Beau and Charlotte Beoletto, Hadley, Easton, and Hudson Seibring. Her siblings: Bonnie Meismer, Diane Cawley, Eldon (Andrea) Finch, Brenda Knight, and Denise Held; and sisters-in-law: Rita Finch, and Dorothy Finch. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Duane Finch and Gordon Finch; sister, LaVeda Davies; brothers-in-law: Dick Meismer, Mike Cawley, Mike Held, and Dave Davies; great-granddaughter, Maggie Jayne Aicher.

Carol was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca and a member of St. Ann's Altar and Rosary Society. She retired in 2005 from Fieldcrest School District as a cafeteria cook.

Carol's family was her world. She loved spending time with her family and loved preparing delicious baked goods for everyone when they came to visit.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fr. Patrick Greenough and OSF Hospice for their love and excellent care.

