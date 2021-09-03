BLOOMINGTON — Carmon Deanne Edwards, 56, of Bloomington, IL, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal, IL after a courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born on November 17, 1964 in Crowley, Louisiana to Carlson and Marcia (Brown) Henry. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters: Lindsay (Doug Saletzki) Edwards of Pekin, IL and Bethany (Ben) Ward of Milton, WI and her grandsons: Collin Saletzki and Otto Ward, with a granddaughter due in November. She is also survived by her brothers: Cory Henry of Round Rock, TX and Hank (Teri) Henry with Makayla and Makenna, all of Ponte Vedra, FL. Her long time partner, David Helm, also survives.

She was a lover of all dogs, especially her dog, Buddy. She also loved music, particularly the Bay City Rollers and Cher. She enjoyed singing and dancing along to songs at her care center. Fond memories of her include her beautiful smile and when she protected her brothers against a bully when they were young.

She worked for State Farm as a Systems Analyst until May 2017. She previously worked as a lab technician in Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded and the family will be grieving privately with no public service. Donations can be made to her daughter's Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraising page at http://act.alz.org/goto/LindsaysPage, through the Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes for any donations to further research and treatment to find an end to Alzheimer's Disease.