Sept. 13, 1954 - June 8, 2023

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama — Carmen L. McClellan (Richardson), age 68, of Orange Beach, AL, passed away on June 8, 2023. She was born on September 13, 1954, in Fairfield, IL, to the late Robert Richardson and Audrey Ricardson (Coil).

Carmen worked as a florist and interior designer. Her creativity and eye for design were evident in everything she did. Everyone who knew and loved Carmen will remember her big heart, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Robert L. McClellan; her sisters: Lura Ramsey and Pam Witzig; her son, Nick Eckhart; her daughter, Dawn Eckhart; her stepdaughter, Ambur McClellan; her stepson, Robert W. McClellan; and her grandchildren: Alexis McClellan, Adena Eckhart, Jayce Burch, and Aria Burch. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life for Carmen's birthday will be held in September.

Rest in peace, Carmen.