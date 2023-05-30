Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sept. 25, 1927 - April 6, 2023

NORMAL — With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile from his heart, Carl Grieder made everyone who knew him feel loved. Carl's life was anchored in his love for Jesus and his love for others. All who knew him felt blessed by his presence in their lives.

Carl peacefully passed into heaven on Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born to Paul and Lydia Knapp Grieder on September 25, 1927, in rural Congerville. He shared 49 years of life and love and raising a family with his wife, Shirley (Keidel), who passed away in 1999. After meeting Judy Frank, their kinship over losing a spouse blossomed into a married love that lasted for 21 beautiful years.

Carl's children are Dennis (Patty) Grieder, Normal; Gail (Maurice) Papier, Poway, CA; John (Susan) Grieder, Fred (Annette) Grieder, and Dave (Leigh Ann) Grieder, all of Carlock; and Virginia (John) Fred-erich, LaCanada, CA. He has 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Carl's stepchildren are Julie (Melvin) Orellana, Gridley; Don (JR) (Nicole) Frank, Cave Creek, AZ; and Joni (Rob) Hany, Meadows. He had nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Carl was a farmer, an insurance agent, a real estate broker, and a land developer. He could gaze at acreage that was literally a junkyard, visualize its beauty, and transform it into beautiful lakefront and resi- dential properties.

Carl served for many years in the Congerville Mennonite Church community. In more recent years, he was a beloved member of the North Danvers Mennonite Church family. He especially loved singing in their Men's Choir.

Carl also offered his time and his heart by serving with BroMenn Medical Center, BroMenn Hospice, and the Midwest Food Bank.

Whether it was feeding the birds and squirrels in his backyard, or if it was spending countless hours teaching his grandchildren how to fish, Carl's tender spirit was always evident.

He was often busy in his kitchen, making countless batches of candy and cookies. Carl almost always had a package of his goodies with him, to offer to anyone who he would cross paths with that day. And who knows how many people have enjoyed his grilled meat creations?

Although he fought chronic pain in his later years, one would never know it. Carl never gave up and rarely complained. Instead, he filled every day with projects, people, and brightening the days of others.

Carl's heart's desire was to be an encourager, and to show others God's love for them. His light, his love, and his joyful spirit will shine on forever in the hearts of all who knew him.

You are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Gathering on June 11, 2023, at the North Danvers Mennonite Church in Danvers, IL. The gathering will be open-house style from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. NOTE: We will gather at 3:00 p.m for a time of sharing memories and a time of song. Feel free to come prepared to share a memory; or, if you wish - you may write down a memory to be read during the gathering time. All are welcome.

Memorials may be made to North Danvers Mennonite Church, Imhoff Cemetery, or Midwest Food Bank.

