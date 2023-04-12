Sept. 25, 1927 - April 6, 2023

NORMAL — With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile from his heart, Carl Grieder, 95, made everyone who knew him feel loved. Carl's life was anchored in his love for Jesus and his love for others. All who knew him felt blessed by his presence in their lives. Carl peacefully passed into heaven on Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

A private family service will be held at North Danvers Mennonite Church.

The family ask that friends bring their thoughts and memories to share at the celebration of life for Carl that will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will be published prior to the celebration of life service.

Memorials may be made to North Danvers Mennonite Church, Imhoff Cemetery or Midwest Food Bank.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.