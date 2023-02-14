April 8, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2023

EUREKA — Carl Eugene Adair, 76, of Eureka, passed away at 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on April 8, 1946, in Danville, IL, the son of Marvin Eugene and Gladys June (Warren) Adair. He married Sue Stretch on November 10, 1984. She survives.

Also surviving include his children: Elisabeth (Chris) Mabie of San Martin, CA, and Nathan (Wendi) Adair of Eureka, IL; his two grandsons: Caleb Mabie and Camden Adair; sister, Phyllis (Nolan) Warner; sister, Martha Adair, both of Crawfordsville, IN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Upon graduating from high school, Carl served in the US Air Force from 1965 to 1969, and served much of that time in Germany. He had several long careers, often simultaneously. Most notably, he worked at Caterpillar for 31 years and Early Bird Feed & Fertilizer for 25 years. He also delivered Dodge Vipers to many parts of the country for Roanoke Motors.

Carl loved spending time with family and friends. One of his favorite enjoyments was the weekly coffee nights at the shed with the guys. Carl had a special love for exploring the beauty of Alaska. He would share many of his favorite traveling stories with everyone he knew. He had his small aircraft pilot license for many years and enjoyed traveling. Carl was also an avid fisherman and gardener. He was well known in the community for his vegetable plants as well as for his fresh salsa which was made almost entirely from ingredients grown in his large gardens. In addition, Carl enjoyed spending time at the Eureka Sportsman's Club with friends and family, also serving time as the president. Carl made friends wherever he went often stating he didn't know a stranger.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

