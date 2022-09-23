Aug. 7, 1928 - Sept. 20, 2022

WASHBURN — Carl E. Tomlinson, 94, of Washburn, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 6:08 p.m. at his home.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn. Funeral services will be held Monday 10:30 a.m at the memorial home. The Rev. Bob DeBolt will officiate. Burial will follow at The Washburn Baptist Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded. Memorials may be directed the Washburn American Legion Post# 661 or the Washburn Fire and Ambulance Departments.

Carl was born August 7, 1928, in Linn Township, Woodford Co., IL to Ray and Dena (Fischer) Tomlinson. He married Mary Lou Conness on November 6, 1965, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Ottawa, IL.

She survives in Washburn. Also surviving are his daughter, Luann (Steve) Van Meter, of Benson; two grandchildren: Tana, and Zack Van Meter; two sisters: Jennie Quiram, of Washburn, and Joann (Paul) Armstrong, of Eureka. His parents, one sister, Roberta Roman, an infant brother, Larry Lee Tomlinson and two brothers, Robert and Harold Tomlinson preceded him in death.

He had served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1951 to 1953.

Carl was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Washburn. For over 70 years Carl was a very active member of the Washburn American Legion, Post# 661, serving as Commander for eight years. He was on the Washburn Fire Department.

Through out his lifetime Carl had many different occupations. He farmed, hauled milk and cattle, worked at ABC Washing Machine, Hiram Walker's in Peoria, worked on the railroad, and was employed with the Village of Washburn. He was an auctioneer for well over 50 years, having had an auction house in Washburn. Carl was a salesman for MoorMans Feeds for many years.

He was a St. Louis Carinal fan, enjoyed dancing, playing Euchre and watching his grandchildren play sports to where he would offer his advice on how to bunt a ball or shoot a basketball.

