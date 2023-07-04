June 6, 1937 - June 26, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Carl E. Segobiano, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home.

Carl was born on June 6, 1937, in Bloomington, a son to George and Zelpha (Coyle) Segobiano. He married Sally Anderson on September 27, 1957, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on December 29, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard; and grandson, Tony.

Surviving are his sons: Tony (Karen) Segobiano of Bloomington, Jeff (Dorene) Segobiano of Normal, and Joe (Carol) Segobiano of St. Charles; grandchildren: Chad (Tracy) Segobiano, Scott (Alex) Segobiano, Justin Segobiano, Mallorie Segobiano, Lucas Segobiano, and Emma Segobiano; and great-grandchildren: Arianna, Emmanuel, Bella, Cam, Andi, and Cade.

His graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Carl will be interred alongside his wife, Sally. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at A & P Tap in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice in memory of Carl. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

To read an extended obituary and to leave an online condolence for Carl's family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.