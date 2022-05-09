April 19, 1949 - May 2, 2022

DANVERS — Carl D. Ross, 73, formerly of Danvers, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

He was born April 19, 1949 in Fairbury to Wilmer and Irene (Custis) Ross. He married Christena Ray on June 14, 1967 in Fairbury, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children: David (Anita) Ross of Minier, Calvin (Caryn) Ross of Bloomington, and Cynthia (Greg) Scott of Danvers; eight grandchildren: Emma (Seth) Elsasser of Dunlap, Grant (Rachel) Ross of Bloomington, Courteney Scott of Danvers, Nicklaus Scott of Danvers, Carly Ross of Bloomington, Jane Ross of Peoria, Jillian Ross of Dalzell, and Jessica Ross of Normal; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Caleb Ross; and one sister, Nancy Gerber.

Carl graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School and retired from State Farm Life Insurance Company after working over 20 years. He completed an instructor program in Ann Arbor, MI and was a journeyman electrician out of Local 99 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters with R.R. Donnelley and Sons.

In his retirement, he enjoyed technical gadgets and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was a member of College Park Christian Church in Normal.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Minier Cemetery in Minier. Rev Robert Sherman will officiate. There will be no visitation. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Minier is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics.

To express condolences online visit www.haenselfuneralhome.com.