Sept. 12, 1967 - Aug. 26, 2023

LEXINGTON — Carl A. Rexroat, age 55, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 1:32 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

At Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. A private family burial will be at Hinthorn Cemetery, Hudson, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Parklands Foundation, PO Box 12, Normal, IL, 61761.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Carl was born September 12, 1967, in Normal, IL, the son of Barry and Judith Morehead Rexroat. He married Jeanne Powell on September 28, 1994, in Normal IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his parents, Barry and Judith Rexroat, Normal IL; two children: Devin and David Rexroat, Lexington, IL; two grandsons: Vinny and Chance; one brother, Marvin (Jami) Rexroat, Bloomington IL; two sisters: Virginia (Eric) Steele, Eureka IL, Peggy Rexroat, Normal IL; father and mother in-law, Jeff and Peggy Augspurger, Lexington, IL; and several nephews and a great-nephew and great-niece.

Carl is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Carl was a "huge family man" and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of Local #18 Concrete Finishers. Carl will be loved and missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Carle BroMenn Hospital for the care and comfort shown to Carl.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.