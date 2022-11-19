Jan. 3, 1963 - Nov. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Candace Swenson of Bloomington, IL, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59 on November 1, 2022. Candace (Johnson) Swenson was born on January 3, 1963, in Chicago, IL, to Edward and Hellen (Kodak) Johnson. She married Joel Swenson on July 6, 1996.

Candace was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Hellen; brothers: Bill and Raymond. She is survived by both her children: Jeffeory (Kara) and Paria; and husband, Joel of Bloomington; siblings: Hellen Lower of Decatur, IL, Patricia (Dale) Ames of East Troy, WI, Edward Johnson and Rae Olsen of Fort Atkinson, WI.

Candace was a loving mother and wife. She loved her pets, sports, music and helping others. When you went to an event with her, you could expect she'd find her way to the front regardless of the row number on her ticket. If you stuck close, you were likely to meet one of the performers.

Her home was always a safe space for her children where their friends were welcome to come over at any time. She was a friend and second mom to all of them. Kindness and compassion for every person and animal was a must. That attitude endeared her to everyone that encountered her and led to her being a pillar in the local community through her vigorous work in local Facebook groups to help people and animals.

Her celebration of life will take place at the Double Tree Hotel, Bloomington, on December 4, 2022, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to local pet rescue shelters Pet Central Helps or Ruby's Rescue & Retreat.

