Aug. 12, 1997 - Jan. 16, 2023

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Cameron Andrew Hampton Parks, 25, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away January 16, 2023, from complications of his Type 1 diabetes.

Cameron was born August 12, 1997, to Sid and Jeanne (Hampton) Parks. He is survived by his parents and six sisters: Kailey Parks (Kyle Graber) Normal, Emily Beer (Dr. Andrew) Bloomington, Taylor Parks, Los Angeles, CA, Allison Otto (Daniel) Geneseo, IL, Lauren Parks (Bailey Kotowski), Bloomington, and Reagan Parks, Bloomington. He leaves nephews: Lincoln and Reid Beer; and niece, Riley Otto.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, followed by a visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home Bloomington, IL.

Please visit carmodyflynn.com where a full obituary can be found.