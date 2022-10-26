April 23, 1997 - Oct. 15, 2022

NEW MEXICO — Caleb (Pacquette) Aranowski, 25, of New Mexico, went to ride in Heaven on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in New Mexico.

His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Greg Nelson officiating; military rites will follow. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be directed to Caleb Aranowski GoFundMe or the Road Guardians (Accident Scene Management).

Caleb was born April 23, 1997, in Detroit, MI, the son of Jeniffer Aranowski and Michael Pacquette.

He is survived by his mother, Jeniffer Pacquette, Bloomington; his father, Michael (Paula) Pacquette, Port Huron, MI; step-father, Jason Wherry, Bloomington; siblings: Micah, Jordan, Mackenzie, Cassidy, Jacob, Mercedes, Caydance, Jaxson and Annakyn; maternal grandfather, Tom Aranowski, Bloomington; and niece and nephew, Hazel and Cairo.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents.

Caleb graduated from Youthbuild and joined the US Army, serving in South Korea and White Sands Missile Range.

Caleb loved working on his car, enjoyed riding bikes and loved his crazy chihuahua, Popi Loco.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.