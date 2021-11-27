HUDSON — Byron Stalter Sr., 75, of Hudson, passed away November 22, 2021. He was born December 25, 1945, to Donald and Betty (Bright) Stalter and married the love of his life, Shirley Trunnell on May 19, 1967, in Bloomington, IL.

Byron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He retired from Caterpillar after 28 years. Byron liked to ride Polaris' and had a true passion for Victory motorcycles. In his past time, Byron also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Byron is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley; children: Byron (Vicki) Stalter Jr., Lisa Bush; grandchildren: Shelby (Gianni Ontiveros) Stalter, Sydney Stalter, Braden Bush, Brianna Bush, Brittany Bush; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Ontiveros; brother, Don Stalter; stepsisters: Jeannie Crutcher, Mary (Bob) Scott; brothers-in-law: Bob and Donald Trunnell; sister-in-law, Mary Trunnell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents and step-mother, Mildred Stalter.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at: eastlawnmemorial.com.