BLOOMINGTON — Bryan Moonen, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Heritage Health, El Paso, after a lengthy battle with CADASIL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ISU Athletics.

He was born September 3, 1950, in Chicago, a son of Donald and Pearl Thorson Moonen. He married Barbara Mann on August 18, 2001, and she survives in Normal.

Also surviving are a step-daughter, Jenni (TJ) Potts; four grandchildren: Brody, Joslyn, Benjamin, and Sullivan; three brothers: Don (Cheryl) Moonen, Brett (Betty) Moonen and Eric Moonen; two sisters-in-law: Vi (Jim) Rusch and Phyllis (John) Raper; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jeff Moonen; and his best friend, Joe O'Rourke.

Bryan served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Illinois State University. His professional career encompassed many years at the Pantagraph and the U.S. Postal Service in Peoria. One of Bryan's greatest enjoyments was the time he spent writing for the Redbird Express which provided him with the opportunity to profile ISU's student athletes. Bryan was an avid sports fan, but especially enjoyed being an ISU Redbirds basketball season-ticket holder. He often left people in awe of his ability to remember sports stats and movie trivia. In addition to playing golf, Bryan also enjoyed harmonizing with his brother, Brett, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

