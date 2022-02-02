PONTIAC — Bryan Kristopher Moss, 43, passed away at his home on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL.

Bryan was born November 28, 1978, in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Mike and Jolene (Snow) Moss. He married Danielle Melvin on June 19, 2004, in Pontiac.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle; his children: Haylie and Braylon; his parents, Mike and Jolene Moss; his in-laws, Linda (Ron) Tucker; his grandma, Joyce Lorrance; his sister, Melissa Moss; his sister-in-law, Erica (Zach) Street; his uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers: John Snow Sr. and Red Lorrance; and by his father-in-law and good friend, Greg Melvin.

Bryan was a St. Louis Cardinal and Los Angeles Rams fan. He enjoyed playing pool and played in leagues in Pontiac. He loved spending time with his kids and coaching their sporting events.

Memorials can be made to the family or to a charity of the donor's choice.

