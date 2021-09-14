STRAWN — Bruce W. Fidler, 66, of Strawn, IL passed away on August 31, 2021, at his residence with his children by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 2, 2021, at Strawn Pavilion starting at 2:00 p.m. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Forrest is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce was born on February 26, 1955, in Gibson City, the son of Richard and Jane (Bishop) Fidler.

He is survived by his children: Richard Fidler and Amanda Fidler, both of Strawn; and his siblings: Steve Fidler of LA, Chris Fidler of IN, and Denise Heins of Pontiac.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bruce worked for many years as a railroad worker and was a proud member of the NRA.

Memorials in Bruce's name can be made to the family and sent to: 102 W Ebersol St., Strawn, IL 61775.

