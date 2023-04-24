Dec. 25, 1938 - April 19, 2023

VENICE, Florida — Bruce N. Heaton, 84, passed away in Venice, FL on April 19, 2023. He was born on December 25, 1938, in Murrayville, IL to Ralph and Frances (Schofield) Heaton.

Bruce graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1957. Bruce was happily married for nearly 48 years to his wife, Sharon K. (Nixon) Heaton. He and Sharon wintered in Florida beginning in 2011 and moved to Venice full-time in 2019.

In his professional career as an Insurance Executive, Bruce was in senior leadership positions with Munich Reinsurance Co., Country Companies Insurance, Frontier Mutual Insurance Co., and Heaton Agency, Inc. He was a natural and gifted leader, who rose to become President of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of several companies and organizations.

Bruce became an avid golfer, often playing five days a week, in recent years. He was a member of the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, FL, and the Jacksonville Country Club in Jacksonville, IL. He was a lifetime member of the Elks fraternal organization and had served as a Trustee and the Exalted Ruler of the Pontiac, IL Chapter. For many years, Bruce also enjoyed playing fastpitch softball and fishing.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and as a fierce competitor on any golf course.

Bruce is predeceased by his parents; and six brothers. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children: Rodger Heaton (Ann Robert), Tony Heaton, Greg Heaton (Stacey), and Karen Heins; his 11 grandchildren and their spouses; his nine great-grandchildren; his two sisters: Nancy Spangenberg (Gary), and Carla Sheppard (John); and many, many friends and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Florida Cancer Research, the MD Anderson (for prostate cancer research), or any charity of the donor's choice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To leave a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.