EASTON — Bruce McClaren, 71, of Easton, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Bruce was born on February 5, 1951, in Bloomington, IL. He graduated from Pana Sr. High School in 1969 and Illinois Wesleyan University in 1973.

After working in the banking industry as a State Bank Examiner and later as Vice President at the Bank of Franklin Grove, IL, Bruce fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming President and owner of the Community Bank of Easton, IL, for the past 33-years. As a testament to his banking knowledge and expertise, the Community Bank of Easton was consistently rated the number one Community Bank in the State of Illinois.

Bruce was known as a trusted confidant to many and always lived his personal and business life with the highest level of integrity. He was also known for his quick wit and sense of humor, reminding us to not take life too seriously.

Besides the bank and the people he served, Bruce's passions included a collection of pyro-technics that he especially enjoyed sharing with friends, and he never missed listening to the Colorado Rockies Baseball games.

Bruce is survived by his sister, Sue Ann McClaren (Bill Ellingson) Denver, CO; and Maria Opela, Green Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Chadyne (Gilmore) McClaren.

Bruce's greatest joy in life was doing for others. He is loved and will be greatly missed until we meet again.

A visitation will be held for Bruce on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City. Funeral services will begin at 2:45 p.m. with Brian Shawgo and Steve Bagby officiating also at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to the Easton, IL, Fire Department in care of Community Bank of Easton, P.O. Box 200, Easton, IL, 62633, or the Simmons Cancer Institute, Attn. Aziz Kahn, 315 W. Carpenter St., Springfield, IL, 62702.

Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.