BLOOMINGTON — Bruce Kenneth Imig was born on March 17, 1941, to Ruth Oehler and Kenneth R. Imig. He grew up in Watseka, IL, where he was involved in 4-H and played saxophone in the school band. As a child, he rode around town with friends on a gas-powered homemade motor scooter. He was a 1963 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and was active in his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Alpha Deuteron chapter.

After graduation, he worked for Franklin Life Insurance Company as an Area Chief Underwriter for 35-years. When he moved to Springfield, he joined Westminster Presbyterian Church. During this time he spent several years serving in the Army Reserves.

One magical evening in 1966, he met his future wife, Susan Bradley. They married in December of 1967 at the original First Methodist Church in downtown Springfield. Before the arrival of their three children, they enjoyed traveling and boating on Lake Shafer, IN at his parents' cabin and water skiing behind the family's Chris Craft wooden boat. Cruising in his 1966 Corvette convertible was one of his favorite activities. In 1970, their daughter Stacie was born, followed by Benjamin in 1972, and Joshua in 1975.

As a family, the Imigs enjoyed road trips and camping in Door County, WI, where they later owned a condominium. They attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In recent years Bruce and Susan enjoyed spending time at their condominium in Naples, FL, taking cruises, traveling, and being with their marvelous family.

In Naples, Bruce was a 10-year volunteer with the Naples Lionel Train museum, which allowed him to enjoy and share with others his lifelong enthusiasm for model trains. He spent many hours riding his motor scooters, walking on the beach, and spending time at the Naples Marina.

In retirement, he enjoyed staying in touch with his Phi Gamma Delta SWFL Graduate Chapter brothers from around the country, his original chapter brothers, and his Franklin Life colleagues. Bruce and Susan loved spending time with their children and grandchildren: Kevin and Stacie Kloosterman of Sycamore, IL, Anna, Tommy and John; Ben and Ann Imig of Madison, WI, Elliott and Max; and Josh and Monica Imig of North Port, FL, Seth, Luke and Paul.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Balvin of Boulder, CO.

He is survived by his wife Susan; their three children; eight grandchildren; and his nephew, Eric Roeder of Denver, CO. He is also survived by his uncle, Kenneth (Lois) Oehler of Bloomington; aunt, Carole (Don) Oehler of Danvers; uncle, Franklin (Roberta) Imig of Hopedale. In addition, he is survived by several cousins in the Bloomington area.

Bruce was loving, humble, kind and a true gentleman, making friends wherever he went. He will be tremendously missed by his adoring family and all who knew and loved him.

Ceremonies will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield. Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m., with David Bridges officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Naples Lionel Train Museum, 401 10th St., South, Naples, FL 34102.

