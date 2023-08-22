June 28, 1957 - April 18, 2022

HUDSON — Bruce F. Griffin, passed away April 18, 2022, at his home in the Bahamas. He was born in Bloomington, IL, on June 28, 1957, son of the late Edward and Mary Griffin.

He is survived by his spouse, Kelly Griffin; daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Hobbs; and grandchildren: Reagan and Owen. He is also survived by his brother, Ken (Vicki) Griffin; one niece and two nephews.

Bruce Graduated from Normal Community High School in 1975. He worked in the automotive industry before becoming Manager of Anderson Financial Network in 1985. Bruce purchased the company in 1995, along with his business partner, Ron Greene. They built Afni into a successful, global business process outsourcing firm, which is still at the forefront of the industry today. Bruce retired from his 35 year career in January 2021.

Bruce loved God, his family and friends. His desire to see people prosper, his servants heart and his generosity contributed to his life long success. His legacy will live on in our hearts until we are united again by Jesus Christ, our Savior.

There is a celebration of life for Bruce at the Davis Lodge at Lake Bloomington, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. for anyone who wishes to stop by and share a story or memory of a wonderful man.