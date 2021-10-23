NORMAL — Bruce Edward Warloe, 82, passed away at 10:30 p.m., at his home in Normal, IL, surrounded by his wife Sharon, of 59-1/2 years, together 63 years; and children: James Warloe, Michelle (Tim) Gorczyca, Natasha Warloe (Seth Boggess), Christopher (Maribeth) Warloe and his six grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Beck Memorial Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Funks Grove Church, McLean, IL, officiated by Pastor David Glesne; followed by Graveside Military Rites. Please no flowers.