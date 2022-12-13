March 1, 1959 - Dec. 12, 2022

EUREKA — Bruce E. Kupferschmid, 63, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on March 1, 1959, in Peoria, IL, to Charles and Norma Jean Sauder Kupferschmid. He married Deb Mooberry Lingle on June 20, 1998, in Roanoke. She survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Jean Kupferschmid of Eureka; step-son, Justin (Alycia) Lingle; step-grandson, Cody (Karlie) Stine; three brothers: Don (Lynn) Kupferschmid, Dale (Nora) Kupferschmid, Neil Kupferschmid; one sister, Charlene "C.B." (Dan) Monk; one sister-in-law, Nancy Kupferschmid; and four great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; one brother, Joe; and sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Gary Edwards.

Bruce worked as a control process engineer for ITC, Inc., working mainly with Caterpillar. He was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and was active with Woodford County ESDA.

Bruce loved riding his motorcycle, camping, fishing, but most of all just loved spending time with family.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Roanoke. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka; and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions made be made to the family to assist with recent expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at argoruestmanharris.com.