June 16, 1945 - July 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Internationally recognized purebred livestock exporter Bruce David Cluver, 78, of Bloomington, IL, passed away July 18, 2023, at Hines VA Hospital surrounded by his wife, Oanh Nguyen Cluver, and children, Georgia Cluver Dawson and Jacob Cluver.

Bruce was the son of George and Velma, nee Schumacher, Cluver of Cissna Park, IL. He was born June 16, 1945, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, IL. The Cluver family had a dairy farm north of Cissna Park.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Oanh; daughter, Georgia (Bob Dawson); son, Jacob (Sue); and grandchildren: Isabel Dawson, Jack Dawson, and Lillian Cluver. Also surviving is an older brother, Roy, his wife Linda, and their children: Danielle Isbell and Tyler Cluver. Also surviving is former spouse, Jane Allen Cluver (1967-1998).

Bruce was an active volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington since 2005.

Bruce founded Ag World Exports in 1977, after receiving his BA from Illinois State University and MBA from Northern Illinois University. The Illinois State Alumni Assoc. honored Bruce with the Alumni Achievement Award in 1993. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 in Germany. Prior to founding Ag World, Bruce worked for the Illinois Dept of Ag, serving as an assistant to then Director Gordon Ropp and as Assistant Superintendent of Markets in charge of exports.

As founder and President of Ag World, Bruce achieved many firsts in the livestock export industry. Most notably Ag World sent the first breeding swine into China in 1978, and received the "Presidents E Award" in recognition of outstanding contributions to the increase of U.S. Trade abroad in 1993.

The company and Bruce's philosophy has always been to aid local food production around the world. The leadership of the company transferred to his son Jacob in 2010, though Bruce continued in an active roll as Vice-President until the time of his passing.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Burial will be later that day at 3:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

Please share a memory of Bruce at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.