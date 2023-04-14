Aug. 20, 1957 - April 11, 2023

NORMAL — Bruce D. Lininger, 65, of Normal, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Bruce was born August 20, 1957, in Kewanee, the son of William G. and Sylvia (T.) Lininger. Bruce attended Wethersfield High School, graduating with the class of 1975. He obtained his bachelor's degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. He also obtained two master's degrees, one in math and one in computer science, at the University of Missouri. Bruce married Kam Knox on July 1, 2014; she survives.

Bruce is also survived by his mother, Sylvia, Kewanee; seven children: Robert B. (Elizabeth) Lininger, Alexander W. Lininger (Jen Lindberg), Michael J. Lininger (Brittany Siadek), Samantha (Vinnie) Lininger-Semakieh, Troy Lininger, Trent Lininger, Lori Lininger; and numerous grandchildren; brothers: William Lininger, Jr., Peoria, Robert (Susan) Lininger, Cambridge, MN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Bruce worked in the process department as a data analyst at State Farm. He had previously been a math instructor at the University of Missouri. Bruce enjoyed sports; he was a Missouri Tiger fan and a Chicago Cubs fan. He was a good tennis player; he was a member at the Evergreen Tennis Club. He enjoyed classical music and a fine single malt scotch. He was an avid bird enthusiast, and an amateur astronomer and climatologist; Bruce was a lifelong learner. For a break he liked watching Star Trek, South Park, and SpongeBob. Bruce had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with family (especially his children and grandchildren). He was a devoted family man.

Burial will be in Wethersfield Cemetery at a later date.

