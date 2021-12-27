BLOOMINGTON — Bruce D. Horne, 69, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:46 p.m., Friday, December 24, 2021, at his niece's home in New London, MO.

A Life Celebration for Bruce will be held at a later date. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Bruce was born May 21, 1952, in Holden, MA to Donald Everet Horne and Beverly Jean Lemelin Horne.

He was married to Lori A. Schmeling on April 23, 1983, in Mt. Zion, IL. She survives.

Other survivors include his father, Donald Horne of the state of Illinois; his mother, Beverly Horne of Hannibal, MO; two brothers: David Loring Horne of Prairie Du Rocher, IL and Donald Craig Horne (Sarah) of Higbee, MO.

Bruce is also survived by his awesome nieces and nephews and his fur babies, two cats: Sig and Ghillie and his dog, Bennelli.

Bruce was a talented mixed media artist. Always creating, Bruce was a painter, a woodcarver and sculpted and did blacksmithing with many of his knives and horns being recognized in artist trade publications. An outdoorsman at heart, Bruce was very much looking forward to moving to rural Ralls County, MO. He enjoyed hunting of all kinds ranging from big game, such as elk and bison to deer to wild boar. Bruce was also an excellent fly fisherman and loved to fish in the streams of Missouri, and in the oceans near Cabo San Lucas and Hawaii. A connoisseur of whiskey, Bruce enjoyed a good bourbon or scotch. Most of all Bruce cherished the moments he shared with his beloved wife, Lori, his family and his fur babies.

Memorial contributions may be made to Consumed Ministries of Hannibal, MO or Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Madison, MO.

