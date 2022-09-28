Oct. 25, 1942 - Sep. 22, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Bridget Soundararajan, 79, passed away on September 22, 2022 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bridget Audrey Lawless was born to parents John Cecil and Dorothy Lawless on October 25, 1942 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India. In 1968, she emigrated to New York City to join her then fiancé Dr. Soundararajan Kalyanasundaram. They were soon married and had three children, Jude, Suresh and Anita that they raised in LeRoy and Bloomington, IL.

Bridget spent her life in service to others, whether it be through her long career as a nurse or through her dedication to her children, grandchildren and community. She was known in the Bloomington-Normal Indian community for hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas parties - sharing her love for others through food and time spent together. She made friends everywhere she went and welcomed all into her home. She treasured her family and friends over all else. Her three grandchildren, Aidan, Ronan and Taran were her pride and joy.

Bridget is survived by her sons: Rajan Jude Soundararajan and Suresh John (Johnny) Soundararajan; her daughter, Anita (Scott) Freeborn, and their sons, Aidan, Ronan and Taran. She is also survived by her siblings: Christine Lawless, Deanna James, Gerard Lawless, and Ben Lawless.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bridget's honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA): https://www.lbda.org/donate/.