Aug. 19, 1996 - April 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Brianna Nicole Williams, 26, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Tazewell County. Brianna was born on August 19, 1996, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Doug and Rhonda (Leach) Williams.

She is survived by her parents; four brothers: Jerry (Kristen) Wheeler, Wes Williams, Zach Bridges, and Brandon Bridges; grandparents, Bob and Pat Butler; nephew, Leighton Penn Wheeler; and niece, Isla James Wheeler; her beloved dog, Trigger; cats; aunts, uncles, cousins; and countless friends who held a special place in her heart.

Those that knew Brianna knew she was completely independent and always lived life to you the fullest. Bri lit up any room she entered with her wittiness and spunk. She loved racing and motocross, spontaneous trips with family and friends, and animals of every kind, especially rescues, often donating to local animal shelters.

Brianna possessed a big heart and was always thinking of others. She enjoyed paying it forward, often finding random people alone at restaurants and anonymously paying for their meal. Most of all, Brianna loved her family, especially her niece and nephew, her friends, and her dog. She never missed an opportunity to show them how much she truly cared. Bri will be greatly missed by all who knew her and the world will never be the same.

Visitation will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m.

