Brian Robert Hoop, 66, died November 29, 2021, in Mississippi, as the result of a fall.

He was born in Clinton, IA, on August 14, 1955, to Wallace Eugene and Colette Ada (Storms) Hoop. After graduating from Lincoln High in Sioux Falls, SD, he earned a BS in Engineering from SDSM&T in Rapid City, where he met his future wife, Yvonne Baker.

As a Metallurgical Engineer, Brian worked his entire career for Caterpillar, Inc. in Illinois as well as in Singapore, England, and South Africa, frequently mentoring new coworkers, before retiring in 2011. He always found ways to serve his communities by volunteering for organizations as well as helping individuals in need. He loved to sing, and sang in the Habitat for Humanity benefit concerts in Bloomington, IL. He sang in various church choirs, ushered and stepped up to fill vacant positions or needs in any of his church homes. He was a multiple gallon Red Cross blood donor, a Salvation Army bell ringer, an OSF hospital volunteer, a tutor for Star Literacy, and a driver for Faith in Action.

After the purchase of his dream car he and his wife joined a car club and enjoyed the social outings and fun runs. For many years Brian was an avid golfer. In social gatherings, all babies thought he was the star attraction. He delighted guests with his grilled creations and took up painting. He often said that family and friends, travel, pets and golf brought him happiness and joy, and that prayer and family kept him going during difficult times.

Brian is survived by his wife, Yvonne, of Bloomington, IL; and his daughter, Emma, and son-in-law Spencer of Malmo, Sweden. Also surviving Brian are his three siblings: Dennis, David, and Lori Hoop. He is preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Ashley Ferguson.

In memory of Brian, donations may be directed to: Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

"I will lie down and sleep in peace, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety." (Psalm 4:8)

A memorial service for Brian will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL, at a later date.

