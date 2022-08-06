 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian Robert Hoop

Aug. 14 1955 - Nov. 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON — Brian Robert Hoop, 66, died November 29, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL, on Monday, August 15, 2022. The service will be preceded by an hour to share memories with the family, followed by a lunch in the church basement. The interment will be at 11:00 AM at Milburn Cemetery near Pine City, MN, on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

For complete obituary, visit www.FuneralAndCremationService.com. Swanson Chapel-Pine City, MN.

