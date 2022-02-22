GIBSON CITY — Brian J. Benoit, age 64, of Gibson City, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born March 28, 1957 in Kankakee, the son of Edwin and Maxine Martin Benoit and grew up in the Village of St. George. Brian married Anna Marie DeLahr on December 23, 1978 in Watseka.

Brian always prioritized family first. Surviving are his wife, Anna Benoit of Gibson City; two sons: John B. Benoit of Watseka and Gregory J. and Lisa Benoit of Bloomington; one daughter, Claire M. Benoit of Springfield; six grandchildren: Cloey and Melanie Kantzioris, Lukean and Rebecca Benoit, Lily and Charlotte Benoit; eight sisters: Carolyn and Patrick Monahan of Concord, CA, Mary and Larry McTaggart of Gilman, Suzanne and Vernon Savoie of Vienna, VA, Dolores Benoit of Hoffman Estates, Christine and Dan Hayes of Clayton, MO, Linda and William Hardy of Springfield, Donna and Shandy Hussman of Franklin, TN, and Diane and Daniel Hoyt of Cartersville, GA; three brothers: Martin and Julie Benoit of Springfield, Vincent and Chris Benoit of Kankakee, and Joel and Peggy Benoit of Springfield; mother-in-law Carolyn DeLahr of Watseka; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Brian served his community as a State Trooper. For many years, he was a Master Sergeant and crash reconstructionist by day, a farmer with his father by night. The combination of these two passions inspired him to start the F.A.R.M. program through the Illinois State Police to improve safety for drivers regarding slow moving vehicles. He was active in multiple charities, with a focus on lifting up impoverished communities. His favorite charities aided children, especially the Shriner's Hospital.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and one niece, Bridget Benoit.

Cremation rites have been accorded as he wished. Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00–8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church. Rev. Dan Belanger will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital or to charities of the donor's choice.

