May 2, 1955 - Aug. 9, 2023

FAIRBURY — Brian Douglas "Doug" Aaron, 68, Fairbury, died at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his residence, Fairbury.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with Fr. Bill Keebler officiating. Burial will be in Strawn Cemetery with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury American Legion and VFW posts.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Memorial Home, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to the Prairie Central Athletics Department or the Fairbury American Legion, John Joda Post #54.

Doug was born May 2, 1955, in Fairbury the son of Thomas H. and Estella R. Schove Aaron. He married Charlene S. Brown on July 22, 1978, in Fairbury. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include a son, Matt (Amanda) Aaron, Pontiac; daughter, Whitney (Josh) Smith, Lexington; twelve grandchildren; two brothers: Roger (Sue) Aaron, Citrus Springs, FL, and Terry Aaron, Fairbury, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jill E. Aaron.

Doug was a 1973, graduate of Fairbury-Cropsey High School. After high school he joined the Navy and served six years during the end of the Vietnam War. After serving his country Doug was employed as a welder for over 30 years working first at Pittsburgh Tube, Fairbury, and then Interlake Steel, Pontiac.

Doug was a member of the Fairbury American Legion, John Joda Post #54. The American Legion owned the Fairbury Speedway for many years and Doug was at the racetrack every Saturday selling 50/50 tickets and became known as the "50/50 guy." What a lot of people don't know is how instrumental he was in coordinating efforts in the late 80s to reconfigure the racetrack setting the groundwork for making the Fairbury Speedway the state-of-the art facility that it is today. It was because of these efforts and his passion for the racetrack and the town of Fairbury, that in 2021 he received the lifetime achievement award for volunteerism from Matt Curl at the Fairbury Speedway.

When not at the racetrack, you could find Doug watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and spending time with his family.

Because of his faith and accepting Jesus Christ as his savior, Doug has won the ultimate 50/50 ticket with a ticket to heaven.

