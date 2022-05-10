March 18, 1957 - April 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Brian David Sheehan, age 65, passed away on April 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Brian was born on March 18, 1957, in Brighton, MA, to Paul and Beverly Sheehan. After graduating from Norwell High School, Brian enlisted in the United States Navy. While stationed in Key West, FL, Brian met and married Pamela Cottrell in 1980. Brian remained in the Navy for eight years.

Brian had a daughter, Danielle and a son, Keith. After leaving the Navy, Brian moved his family to Bloomington, IL, where he worked at State Farm. He later married Lydia Correll and they had a son, Garrett. Brian went to work at Illinois Wesleyan University in 2001, and retired in 2016.

Brian enjoyed cooking, yard work, going to the gym and taking pictures at Garrett's sporting events. Brian had a recurrence of cancer in 2019 but got much joy the last couple years from his dog, Remington, who was always by his side.

Brian was proceeded in death by his parents and his two oldest children. Brian is survived by his five sisters, all in Massachusetts: Debbie, Diane, Donna, Denise and Darcy. Also surviving is his son, Garrett of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Tobias and Hailey of Normal and Brycen of Champaign.

Memorial/visitation on Saturday, May 14, from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. Northside Church of Christ, 1908 N. Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, IL.