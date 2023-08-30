AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Ashman, died August 19, 2023, of natural causes while at Crater Lake National Park. He was 67 years young.

Brian was raised in Bloomington, IL, as the second son of Robert (Bob) Ashman and Barbara Ashman. He played sports in high school (BHS, class of '74) including tennis and football, and enjoyed boat sailing as well. He retained his love of sports all his life. He was a loyal friend, keeping in regular contact and visiting old friends, having frequent chats, texts and trips to be with those he loved.

Brian moved to Austin, TX, in 1984, and his son Sean was born in 1986. In 2006, Brian married Kellie Mecham, and they shared a life of camping with friends, both international and US travel, being active in their neighborhood where Brian was on the board of the HOA, and being homebodies.

Brian was a fun, witty person who valued real friendship, loved to see the world, loved the woods, mountains, and rivers and lakes. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and a creative person who dabbled in drawing, painting, playing guitar, and stained glass. Mostly, he was a kind and generous soul.

His legacy is his friends and family: wife, Kellie; son, Sean, Sean's wife Justyn and their five children: Farley, Whitten, McCoy, Potter and Rollins, to whom he was "Bapa." He is also survived by brothers: David and his wife, Michelle, and Alan and his wife, Barbara; as well as nieces: Danielle and Rachel and their families. His closest friends were family to him, especially: Rusty DePew (Tricia), Gordon Hannebutt, Kevin Massey, Frank Schafer, Janine Geise-Davis, Richard and Ann Thames, and Andy Salmon and Kim Harrigan. Know that he loved and treasured each one of you.

Donations may be made to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation online or via Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75204. There will be celebrations of his life in Austin, TX, and Bloomington, IL, at a future date.