EL PASO — Brett H. Toillion, 58, of El Paso, passed away at 7:07 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born July 10, 1963 in Spenser, IA, to Lawrence and Nancy (Connor) Toillion. He married Kimberly Fisher on October 22, 1988, in Chenoa, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother, Nancy Toillion of Bloomington; son, Chris (Ashley) Toillion of Secor; two daughters: Courtney (Steve) Lawyer of El Paso, Brittany (Michael) Mocilan of Bloomington; two brothers: Kevin and Mark Toillion both of Ruthven, IA; three sisters: Suzanne (Bill) Hilgendorf of Mount Carroll, IL, Donna (Mike) Stevenson of Monticello, IL, Mary (Val) Walker of Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren: Noah, Harlin, Kailee, Lily, Bentley, Michael, Abby; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister-in-law, Karen Toillion, and nephew, Blake Stevenson.

Brett earned an associate degree in Arts from Lincoln college. He retired from American Buildings Company in El Paso in 2015, after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, ACC and fishing and boating with family and friends.

A celebration of Brett's life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Secor Community Building beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continuing throughout the evening. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or The American Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.