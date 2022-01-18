SPRINGFIELD — Brent Stephens Weeks, 40, Springfield and formerly of Forrest, died at 10:45 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at his residence, Springfield.

Brent was born August 10, 1981 in Normal, IL, the son of James Carder and Pamela Jean Stephens Weeks.

Survivors include his mother, Pamela Weeks, sister, Tori (Chuck) Lemenager, brother, Darren (Sarah) Weeks, paternal grandfather, Stanley C. Weeks, all of Fairbury; nieces and nephews: Curtis and Grace Lemenager, Carder and Sadie Weeks.

He is preceded in death by his father, James; paternal grandmother, Reva I. Weeks and maternal grandparents, Donald and Marjorie Stephens.

Brent was a 2000 graduate of Prairie Central High School. He was currently employed at Lamar Billboards and the Wyndham Hotel, both in Springfield.

Brent loved his family, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, fishing and was an avid Cubs fan.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022 followed by his memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 101 East Watson St, Forrest, IL, 61741. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or to the Charity of your choice. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

To view this obituary or sign the guestbook please visit www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.