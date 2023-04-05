Dec. 26, 1974 - April 2, 2023

PONTIAC — Surrounded by his biggest fans, Brendan Daniel Greil, 48, of Pontiac, passed away on April 2, 2023, at 8:34 p.m. in Bloomington. Brendan was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. And he now wears a new hat of beloved guardian angel to all of those who were blessed to be in his life.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac. Father Adam Cesarek and Father Greg Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. at the Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Born on December 26, 1974, Brendan was the first of six children to Daniel and Mary (O'Rourke) Greil. Mary survives. From Brendan's first to last breath, she never changed her story that he was perfect.

Also surviving are his children: Liam P. Greil and Aidan D. Greil; brother, Flint P. (Lacey) Greil, Bloomington; sisters: Molly (Bryan) Wallrich, Erie, CO, Nancy (Greg) Kurtenbach, Gibson City, Maureen (Brian) Schultz, Normal, and Brigid (Eric) Lengermann, Bloomington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Patrick and Carol Duffy, Pontiac; sister-in-law, Sarah Duffy, Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

On August 10, 2002, Brendan married his best friend, Martha E. Duffy. She survives in Pontiac. Brendan and Martha carbon copied their blue eyes and big hearts to two beautiful sons, Liam and Aidan. He so enjoyed his role as a family man and all the wonderful years of cheering the boys on at different sporting and school events. Avid Notre Dame and Chicago White Sox fans, the four of them spent many days together cheering on their favorite teams.

When Brendan married Martha, he gained the whole Duffy family. Nobody really knows the number of trips Brendan, Martha, Liam, and Aidan, went on with Pat, Carol, and Sarah. The seven of them travelled the world, and no doubt, those are some of the fondest memories Brendan takes with him. But, beyond the exotic adventures, Brendan truly cherished the everyday moments with the Duffy crew. He would often brighten up the busy days of harvest and planting by preparing meals for Pat and Carol, and he loved that just as much as they did. An amazing chef, cooking for people he loved was one of Brendan's top love languages.

Brendan's siblings joke that they were blessed with three loving parents - Mom, Dad, and Brendan. He was the model for what all big brothers aspire to be. Growing up, they felt like they struck gold if Brendan let them hang out with him. Every so often, he would let them in on Def Leppard jam sessions, or he would let them stay up and watch scary movies. Even in the college days, Brendan did not call it a party unless a representative sample of his siblings were present. When each of Brendan's sisters got married, he added a best friend to his chain. His brother, Flint, and brothers-in-law, Greg, Brian, Bryan, and Eric were his tribe. Whether camping, hitting music festivals, or just hanging out on the Greil property, the bond that special gang of brothers had was nothing short of a gift.

Brendan graduated from Tri Point High School and University of Illinois Chicago, receiving his bachelor's degree in business administration. Brendan enjoyed a long career as a Claims Manager at Country Financial in Bloomington. His employees and peers loved him and will miss his leadership, humor, and friendship.

Brendan was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Generous even after life, he was a Gift of Hope donor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry in Pontiac, St. Mary's Catholic School in Pontiac, or St. Mary's Catholic School in Bloomington.

