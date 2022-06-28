April 3, 1945 - June 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Brenda Sue Roberts, 77, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 9:11 AM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington with her children and twin brother by her side.

Brenda was born April 3, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, IL, to Kern and Freda Ione (Gaskill) Fitzjerrells. She was first married to James L. Howerton in October 1966, where two daughters were born. In September 1980, she married Thomas William Roberts unto a son was born. He preceded her in death July 5, 2001. She was also preceded by two brothers: Jack Fitzjerrells and Whitey Fitzjerrells; and one sister, Shirley Marlow.

She is survived by her three children: Lori Kiley of Bloomington, Tracy (Stephen) Young of Cypress, TX, Andrew "Drew" Roberts (Connie Cwudzinski) of Bloomington. Her five grandchildren: Hunter Kiley, Brody Roberts, Gavin Roberts, Taylor Young and Jordyn Young; as well as her three brothers: her twin brother, Bob (Sharon) Fitzjerrells of Pekin, Jimmie (Renda) Fitzjerrells of Mt. Vernon, Randy (Tammy) Fitzjerrells of Bonnie, IL; and one sister, Norma Colwell of Mt. Vernon.

Brenda was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who would put their needs before hers. She was an amazing caretaker to so many family members, friends and all her patients throughout her nursing career for more than fifty years and as an insurance broker for twenty years.

The family will host a Celebration of Life on July 10, 2022, at the Bluford Church of God Bluford, IL. There will be a private burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.