Feb. 14, 1944 - Dec. 28, 2022

EUREKA — Brenda Sue Phillips, 78, passed away December 28, 2022. Brenda was born to Luther and Bessie Gulley Porter on February 14, 1944, in Gorham, IL. She married Alfred Phillips in Peoria, IL, on January 16, 1982.

She is survived by her children: Robert Lovings II, Patty (Kevin) Lowder, Doug (Stephanie) Lovings, Tracey (Robert) Linkenheld, Alfred Phillips Jr., Ethyl Farr and Renee Phillips; two daughters-in-law: Lora (Rob) Lovings and Sue (Bill) Phillips; one brother, Steve (Ann) Porter; brother-in-law: Richard (Connie) Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-children.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; one son; one stepson; nine brothers; four sisters, she was a twin to her sister, Linda; five sisters-in-law.

Brenda worked many years as a CNA and in Laundry for Nursing Homes. She enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Clover Leaf Chapter.

Services will be January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church (198 N Cherry St, El Paso, IL, 61738). Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery (East 2nd Street).