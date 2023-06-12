June 14, 1993 - June 8, 2023

WAYNESVILLE — Brandon J. Weakman, 29, of Waynesville, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in rural Atlanta.

Visitation for Brandon will be Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Funeral Services will be private. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date at the McLean Cemetery.

Brandon Jacob Weakman was born on June 14, 1993, in Bloomington the son of James Walter Weakman and Heather Von Rogers.

He is survived by his parents; one sister, Belle; and one brother, Benjamin. His maternal grandmother, Candice Jan Rogers; paternal grandmother, Doretta Doss; paternal grandfather, Kenneth (Joyce) Weakman Jr.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers: Ronnie Dale Rogers and Roy Doss.

Brandon graduated from the Olympia Community High School # 16 in 2012. He has been employed by USF Holland Trucking since he graduated high school.

His hobbies included riding dirt bikes, RC race cars and just being outside in nature.

Memorials may be made to his family in care of James Weakman.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.