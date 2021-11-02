FAIRBURY — Brad A. Brown, 48, Fairbury, died at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his residence, Fairbury.

Brad's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest with Ministers of the Church officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Twp. Cemetery, Wing.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago www.luriechildrens.org.

Brad was born August 5, 1973 in Fairbury, IL the son of Gary and Jane (Honegger) Brown. He married Shannon M. Fehr on August 31, 2008 in Fairbury. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Blake, Molly and Derek, all at home; parents, Gary and Jane Brown, Forrest; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Honegger, Fairbury; siblings: Lori (Ryan) Hartman, Fairbury, Joel (Lana) Brown, Tami (Shawn) Aberle and Troy (Leann) Brown, all of Forrest.

Brad was a 1991 graduate of Pontiac Twp. High School; he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois in 1995 and his Master of Business Administration from Purdue University.

Brad began his banking career at Bluestem National Bank, Fairbury in 1998 and currently held the position of Vice President with the Bank of Pontiac's Trust and Farm Management Department.

He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest.

Brad was a loving husband, father, son and brother and will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

